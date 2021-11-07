Average US price of gas jumps by 5 cents over past 2 weeks

Data collected through Lundberg Survey

CAMARILLO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY/AP) - A recent survey reports the average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline jumped by 5 cents over the past two weeks, to $3.49 per gallon.

This rise comes as the cost of crude oil and ethanol surges, Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday.

Compared to a year ago, the price at the pump is $1.30 higher.

Across America, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is at $4.77 per gallon in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The Lundberg Survey shows that the lowest average is in Houston, at $2.98 per gallon. According to the survey, the average price of diesel jumped 8 cents to $3.67 a gallon.