Kobe Bryant’s 2004 Nike shoes to be auctioned at over $38,000

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - A pair of the late Kobe Bryant’s sneakers are expected to sell at over $38,000 at an upcoming auction.

The black, white, and gold Nike Air Zoom Huarache 2k4 basketball sneakers are considered bByant’s first pair of nikes.

The NBA icon wore them in 2004 during the Los Angeles Lakers' victory over the LA Clippers where Bryant scored 27 points, and had nine rebounds and six assists in the game.

Sotheby’s will hold the auction on November 11th.