Scam expert John Hessinger says tread lightly when surfing the web

Ads on social media that make a product sound too-good-to-be-true may very well be

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Social media is more than just videos of kittens playing the piano, it's a global marketplace. And, many times items pop up just as you were thinking about them, but before your hit "buy", you may want to ask a few questions.

John Hessinger the Community Development Coordinator for the Better Business Bureau Pacific-Southwest says those ads may be more trouble than they're worth. According to Hessinger many times those ads lead to fake sites and the actual item doesn't actually exist.

The BBB has received reports where consumers have received either broken or cheap products. So,. Hessinger says do your homework.

Hessinger says that check the companies origins and price check the item with more trusted sites. If it's an item where you intend to meet the seller, make sure you're not alone and that the meeting site is somewhere public and well lit.

Locally the Yuma Police Department offers a section of its parking lot to such transactions.