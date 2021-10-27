BBB says scammers are relentless and it’s here to help

Once a week the Better Business Bureau adds a different scam to its Scam Tracker program

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, kECY) - It's become a part of life, answering your phone has become a game of chance. On the other end maybe someone pretending to be a police officer, IRS agent or they're calling to congratulate you on your lottery winnings.

Scams tend to be like weeds, they just happen to find a way of popping up. That's why the Better Business Bureau takes a proactive approach to educating the public about scams in their region.

On the BBB website, you can find its Scam Tracker page which is updated weekly. The BBB also verifies reports of possible scams throughout the country.

On the Scam Tracker page, you'll find a map with pinpoints showing users' active scams. As you zoom in to your area, you'd be surprised to see which scams are currently making their rounds.

Here in the Desert Southwest, the list shows that fake lotteries, inquiries of an online purchase, and scammers impersonating federal agencies top the list.

Local BBB Community Development Director John Hessinger says consumers need to remain on alert at all times and never give out their information without confirming that the company is legit. Hessinger says to ask questions and if need be go to the BBB website to check the business standing.