Skip to Content
Consumer
By ,
Published 9:39 AM

Home sales rebound from summer dip as prices climb

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - Although astronomical home prices and insane competition among buyers seemed to be coming to an end, you can think again.

The market cooled off a bit over the summer, but then rebounded last month. In September, sales of existing homes were up 7% compared to the previous month.

Sales were down t2.3% from a year ago, but that was when there was an atypical, pandemic-driven surge and with low inventory getting worse, prices continue to climb.

The median sale price for an existing home is $352,800--which is up 13.3% from last year. That marks nine and a half years of year-over-year price increases.

Consumer
Author Profile Photo

Cole Johnson

Cole grew up in a small town of just over 3,000 people called Moravia, NY—home of President Millard Fillmore and Fillmore Glen State Park.

He is eager to wake up every morning with the Desert Southwest and give viewers the greatest coverage to start their day.

Contact Cole at cole.johnson@kecytv.com.

CNN

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content