Social security checks to get huge boost next year

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - Millions of retirees on social security will get a 5.9% boost in benefits for 2022 which is the biggest cost-of-living adjustment in 39 years.

The change follows a burst in inflation as the economy struggles to shake off the drag of the Coronavirus pandemic.

According to estimates released Wednesday by the Social Security Administration, the increase amounts to $92 a month for the average retired worker.

The increase affects household budgets for about 1 in 5 Americans.