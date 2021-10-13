Skip to Content
Published 6:36 AM

Home prices expected to skyrocket by end of 2022

<i>KCAL/KCBS</i><br/>Some Califonia residents are seeing their homeowners insurance policies cancelled by insurers.
(KYMA, KECY) - A major investment bank says the only way for home prices is up, at least for now.

They're expected to shoot up by another 16% by the end of next year, according to projections by Goldman Sachs.

Home prices are already at record highs, climbing about 20% over the past year.

But Goldman Sachs expects the demand to continue, partly because of historically low interest rates.

One strange part of the picture is most homebuyers actually don't think this is a good time to buy.

That's what 66% of them said, in a recent survey by the University of Michigan.

National-World / News / Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

April Hettinger

April was born and raised in San Diego where she loved the beach town and her two dogs, Lexi and Malibu. She decided to trade the beach for the snow and advanced her education at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff.

