Warning: Criminals will use anything to appear legitimate

Scam expert John Hessinger with the Better Business Bureau says con artists have even used the BBB logo

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Better Business Bureau has made it, its mission to get the word out about scammers. And, it seems it has caught the attention of the scammers themselves.

BBB Community Development Director John Hessinger says that scammers have begun using the BBB logo to appear legitimate. But, Hessinger says that consumers need to be on high alert.

Hessinger says that it's easy to verify if a business is accredited by the Better Business Bureau. All you have to do is log onto the BBB website and search for the business.

Now, Hessinger says that if anyone feels that they have been scammed, they can visit the BBB's Scamtracker page and file a report. The page also has a complete listing of scams going on throughout the country.