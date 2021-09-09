Job openings rose to a record high in July

Consumer

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - The U.S. job market is full of opportunities to work but many companies are having troubler finding people to fill those vacancies.

There was a record-setting 10.9 million jobs available in July, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics and despite the large number of jobs available, there were only 6.7 million hires in July

Among the fields with the most openings included health care, social assistance, finance and the service industry.

Although companies are looking for workers, many potential employees are staying away as analysts say concerns about Covid-19 and child care availability are among the factors why some people are not applying for jobs.