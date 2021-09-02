Apple teams up with states to offer ID’s on phones

Consumer

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - Apple says travelers in some states will soon be able to get through security using digital ID's on their phones or smart watches.

The company has partnered with several states that will allow residents to add driver's licenses or other state ID's to their digital wallets.

The Transportation Security Administration plans to enable airport security checkpoints in those states to accept those versions, which means passengers will be able to present digital ID's on their phones or watches to pass through.

Arizona and Georgia, which are homes to the busiest airports, are the first to sign on. Apple says Connecticut, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Oklahoma and Utah are next.