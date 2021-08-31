Online flight bookings dip as Delta cases surge

Consumer

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - Airline travel might be hitting another slump as a new report has found that online bookings declined in July.

Digital data analytics company Adobe Analytics says consumers spent more than $5 billion booking flights online last month, which is a 16% drop from 2019.

This is a big reversal from June when Adobe reported flight bookings were nearly back to pre-pandemic levels and Adobe says the change is because of the Delta Variant.