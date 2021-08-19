Recent housing boom could be losing steam in near future

Consumer

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - The National Association of Home Builders reports confidence among builders fell to a 13-month low in August.

High construction costs and supply shortages appear to be weighing on the industry, while lumber prices have dropped following a record high earlier this year but the cost of materials is still up.

Also rising is the cost of single family homes. The National Association of Realtors reported last week that the median sales price was up almost 23%, which is an increase of nearly $67,000 from last year.