Skip to Content
Consumer
By ,
Published 8:00 AM

Recent housing boom could be losing steam in near future

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - The National Association of Home Builders reports confidence among builders fell to a 13-month low in August.

High construction costs and supply shortages appear to be weighing on the industry, while lumber prices have dropped following a record high earlier this year but the cost of materials is still up.

Also rising is the cost of single family homes. The National Association of Realtors reported last week that the median sales price was up almost 23%, which is an increase of nearly $67,000 from last year.

As Seen on TV / Video

CNN

Author Profile Photo

Cole Johnson

Cole grew up in a small town of just over 3,000 people called Moravia, NY—home of President Millard Fillmore and Fillmore Glen State Park.

He is eager to wake up every morning with the Desert Southwest and give viewers the greatest coverage to start their day.

Contact Cole at cole.johnson@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content