Second round of child tax credit payments are out

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - Millions of Americans received their second round of child tax credit payments over the weekend.

The Treasury Department reports this month's round of direct payments will total more than $15 billion and those benefits go to families raising around 61 million kids.

That is 1.6 million more children benefiting from the program than the first round which was sent back on July 15th.

A recent survey indicates the program may already be having an impact on reducing food insecurity and child poverty.

The Biden Administration wants to make the child tax credit permanent through the budget reconciliation process.