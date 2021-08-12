White House wants OPEC to help stop rising gas prices

Consumer

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - The White House wants the organization that oversees oil and gas policies to combat the rising prices in gas.

The U.S. National Security Adviser released a statement on Wednesday, revealing that the U.S. is discussing gas prices with the members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, or OPEC.

As it stands, gas prices are at a seven-year high. Triple A says the average price of gas is $3.19, while the average just one year ago was $2.17.

The U.S. warned the rising cost of gas risks are harming the global recovery and asked OPEC to do more to support recovery efforts.