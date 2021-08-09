Apple to check photos for child abuse imagery

Consumer

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - Apple is testing a new system that searches iPhone and iCloud photos for illegal images involving exploited children.

The company's software will try to match photos from Apple devices to those on a database from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

If enough photos are flagged, an Apple review team will disable the user's account and alert authorities.

Privacy advocates have called the system "an infrastructure for surveillance and censorship."

In response, Apple says its system does not scan personal photos and that it only searches for images that match those in the child abuse database.

People who think their accounts were wrongly flagged can file an appeal.