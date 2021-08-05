President Biden to sign order for new vehicle target

Consumer

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - President Biden is expected to sign an executive order Thursday aimed at ensuring half the vehicles sold in the U.S. by 2030 will be zero emission.

A White House official says the goal of the order is to cut pollution, boost health and save customers money.

Representatives from Ford, General Motors and Solantis will join Biden for the signing. All three of the major U.S. automakers have previously announced their own major investments in electric vehicles and set goals to transition to them.

Biden's order will also reverse the Trump Administration's rollback of Obama-era fuel emission standards from last year.

The White House says the new standards will save about 200 billion gallons of gas, which it estimates will result in an average $900 savings for the life of the vehicle.