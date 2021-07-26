AZ Department of Transportation warns of post flash-flood vehicle scams

Consumer

If it literally doesn't smell right, keep looking

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Despite monsoon season bringing much needed rains in, the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) wants potential used car owners to be extra cautious when shopping around.

Flash floods cause plenty of noticeable damage. However, some may go unnoticed; especially in cars which have spent a considerable amount of time submerged.

Such vehicles should be classified as "salvage" or "flood damage." That doesn't stop scammers from illegally removing any flood history from ownership titles.

ADOT asks that potential used car buyers closely inspect a vehicle before purchasing; and if it literally doesn't smell right, don't even bother.

Courtesy ADOT

Water damage leaves a distinct odor. You'll know it when you smell it. And despite being great for us, water is detrimental to an automobile's electrical system.

Signs of rust and random new parts should also serve as red flags. Don't be afraid to look under the car for sale and check its suspension. If you're still unsure, ADOT recommends finding a reputable mechanic to help you out.