Louisiana hometown hero gets car parade following Spelling Bee title

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - Scripps Spelling Bee winner Zaila Avant-Garde got a hero's welcome in her hometown of Harvey, Louisiana Sunday.

In Louisiana, that often takes the form of Mari-Gras style parade.

The 14-year-old has been making headlines ever since she became the first African American to win the renowned national competition.

Avant-Garde is also the first ever winner from Louisiana, which makes her small community doubly proud. She's hoping to inspire other girls her age to believe in themselves and accomplish great things like her.

