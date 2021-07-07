Rising prices in all travel options

Consumer

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - The cost of travel is up significantly from this time last year with hotel rooms, airfares and car rental prices are soaring.

Hotel rooms costing 44% more according to data from hotel research firm, while airfares were 24% higher in May than in the same month last year, according to the Consumer Price Index.

The most drastic price hike though is rental car prices, which is up 110% from a year ago and 70% higher than pre-pandemic prices.

Experts say that's not exactly a fair comparison since at this time last year, we were in the height of the pandemic. Instead, they say you should compare it with 2019 prices. Although those prices are somewhat the same on average, there is a huge disparity in prices depending on where you are going.