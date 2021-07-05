Transportation Department to propose refund fee for checked bags

Consumer

(KYMA, KECY/ NBC News) - A new proposal from the Biden Administration says that if airlines are going to charge for checked bags, they have to refund passengers if it is lost or delayed.

The proposal will require refunds if airlines fail to deliver a bag within 12 hours of the landing of a domestic flight or 25 hours for an international flight.

A Transportation Department official said the agency will issue the proposal in the next several days and it could take effect by next summer.

The proposal would also require prompt refunds for fees on extras such as internet access if the airline fails to provide the service during the flight.