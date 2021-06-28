Better Business Bureau warns against fraudulent charities

Consumer

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - The Better Business Bureau is warning against fraudulent fundraising in the wake of the Surfside, Florida building collapse.

The organization is advising people who wish to donate to seek established charities that meet its standards for charity accountability.

For those who would rather support a crowdfunding campaign, the Bureau says you can tell a lot by the posting itself. It advises reading the words carefully and making sure the funds will be used for specific purposes.

The organization also says photos are often used without permission, so don't assume money will benefit whoever is pictured in the listing.

According to the Better Business Bureau, if you do not personally know whoever is coordinating the crowdfunding effort, the next best thing is to find one that is working with an established charity.