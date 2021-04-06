Skip to Content
United Airlines to train 5,000 pilots by 2023

United Airlines announces plan to train 5,000 pilots and at least half will be women or people of color

(KYMA, KECY/ CBS) - In the airline industry, less than 6% of all pilots and flight engineers in the U.S are women and only about 10% are Black Americans, Asian, Hispanic or Latino.

United CEO, Scott Kirby is announcing a new effort to bring balance to the flight deck.

The academy aims to enroll five thousand new pilots by 2023 with a benchmark that at least half will be women or minorities.

