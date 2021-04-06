United Airlines to train 5,000 pilots by 2023
(KYMA, KECY/ CBS) - In the airline industry, less than 6% of all pilots and flight engineers in the U.S are women and only about 10% are Black Americans, Asian, Hispanic or Latino.
United CEO, Scott Kirby is announcing a new effort to bring balance to the flight deck.
The academy aims to enroll five thousand new pilots by 2023 with a benchmark that at least half will be women or minorities.
