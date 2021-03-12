Uber and Lyft have created an industry sharing safety program
The program will include deactivations of this nature dating back to 2017
(CNN) - The ride-sharing companies are now relaying information to each other about drivers and delivery people deactivated from their platforms for serious safety incidents.
Uber and Lyft drivers undergo annual background checks and are continuously monitored for criminal offense.
The safety sharing program only applies to deactivated drivers not riders.
