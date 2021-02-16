CDC is encouraging Americans to avoid travel

Consumer

Very high COVID-19 risk when traveling

Popular all-inclusive resorts are adding safety measures and free testing now that the U.S. Government requires a negative coronavirus test result to re-enter the country.

The CDC has a level 4 warning to avoid travel to Mexico because of high cases of COVID-19. Popular all-inclusive resorts are increasing safety measures. Secrets is part of AM Resorts, which has locations in eight countries. The company implemented the clean complete verification program in all of its hotels.

Other resorts are also following safety procedures by providing sanitation stations and temperature checks.

If you do plan to travel to Mexico it is important to keep in mind that anyone flying back to the U.S. must have a negative COVID test.