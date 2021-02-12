More Americans celebrating Valentine’s Day at home

Consumer

Staying in doesn't have to be boring - NBC's Liz McLaughlin shows you how to spice up your celebration

New York (NY) - (NBC News) - This year, a night on the town may not be an option on the world's most romantic holiday, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. But an evening at home doesn't have to be quiet, or dull.

"This year we can't go out to the movies, we can't go out to eat…"

Wining and dining do no have to be off the table.

"Romance is alive and well!" says Melissa Hobley, a dating expert with OKCupid.

Hobley recommends making your at-home date special by setting the scene.

"You can find fun decor everywhere right now!" she says.

She also advises ditching the work-from-home sweats.

"Actually take time to get dressed up light some candles put on that dress - what are heels? has anyone worn heels in a long time? Put on heels!" Hobley urges.

You might also want to learn a new skill together with a cocktail-making or cooking class.

"Nonna Live" mixes in an element of travel with traditional Italian dishes.

"It hosts classes led by an actual Italian grandma who will cook you through any number of delicacies from pumpkin gnocchi to classic lasagna" says Anthony Rotunno, a strategist with NY Mag.

Couples can also get a surprise evening with services such as "Date Box Club." It does the planning for you.

Or, team up with your partner in crime to solve a mystery with an experience called "Hunt a Killer."

"It sends you a box filled with clues like autopsy reports and evidence and whatnot that you can use to kind of try and solve this narrative that the box is telling." says Rotunno.

Whether it's a murder case, or a meal, the key to a romantic evening is giving it your full attention.

"Turn off the notifications, turn off your cell phone." urges Hobley.

There are a lot of other companies offering similar services to Date Box Club, including Crated with Love, and Happily. They range in price from $7.99 to $40 per date, and are available as monthly subscriptions.

Date Box has a two-day shipping option, and offers a digital date option if you can't get your box delivered in time for Valentine's Day.