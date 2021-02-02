Prescription prices continue to rise in the U.S

Consumer

A new study finds the U.S pays more for prescription drugs than other nations

In this consumer segment from Nichelle Medina, she mentions that the RAND Corporation reported that prescription costs in the U.S are 256% higher compared to 33 nations.

Andrew W. Mulcahy, senior policy researcher at RAND Corporation says, other countries negotiate with drug makers, but many U.S government programs can't do that.

"Medicare is prohibited by law to negotiate prices," said Mulcahy.

Medina explains that, "another analysis finds that major pharmaceutical companies are raising prices on more than 500 drugs this year, which is an overall 4.6% increase."

There are efforts to bring down the cost of brand name drugs, for example Tump's signed executive orders to lower some prices. The Biden administration is looking at legislation to allow Americans to buy prescriptions from other countries.