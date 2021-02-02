Amazon will pay over $61 million to Flex drivers
Amazon Flex delivery drivers brought to light that Amazon did not pay them their promised hourly pay.
The company had advertised hourly pay to be from $18 to $25 for its flex drivers, including tips they earned.
The Federal Trade Commission said the e-commerce giant reduced the hourly pay and used tips to cover the difference.
Amazon has reached a settlement with the FTC to pay Amazon Flex delivery drivers more than $61 million.
Amazon disputes it was unclear in its statements about driver pay.
