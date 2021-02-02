Amazon will pay over $61 million to Flex drivers

Consumer

Amazon needs to pay back over $61 million in driver's tips

Amazon Flex delivery drivers brought to light that Amazon did not pay them their promised hourly pay.

The company had advertised hourly pay to be from $18 to $25 for its flex drivers, including tips they earned.

The Federal Trade Commission said the e-commerce giant reduced the hourly pay and used tips to cover the difference.

Amazon has reached a settlement with the FTC to pay Amazon Flex delivery drivers more than $61 million.

Amazon disputes it was unclear in its statements about driver pay.