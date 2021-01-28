COVID-19 test vending machine

Consumer

In today's consumer report, Naomi Ruchim explains different ways to get a COVID-19 test

Naomi Ruchim tells us we won't have to wait in long lines for COVID-19 tests as inventions advance.

Some schools are now providing COVID-19 test vending machines, making it easier for students to test.

Other companies are following along the latest trend, hoping to make tests more available.

The company "Wellness 4 Humanity," plans to roll out one-thousand of the machines across the country.