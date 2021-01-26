Target to give hourly employees $500 pandemic bonus

Consumer

The bonuses will amount to $200 million

(KYMA, KECY) - An extra $500 will help hourly employees at Target. That's because the company is giving its employees a bonus during these hardship days.

Target says the bonus is for all hourly team members in stores, distribution centers, and its headquarters and field-based offices.

As for store directors, executive team leaders, and distribution center leaders, Target is giving them a bonus between $1,000-2,000. The company says it's issuing a bonus for employees to buy groceries or even pay tuition.

However, this isn't the first time Target gives back to its employees. This is the fifth time they issue bonuses for its employees.

As for its 2021 plan, Target extends its benefits to continue to help team members and their families navigate the pandemic's impact.