Burger King unveils its first rebrand in 20 years

(KYMA, KECY) - Out with the old, in with the new. Burger King has a new logo.

Burger King drops down the wrapper off its new logo Thursday morning.

The new logo is bold, with retro colors. The logo meets the times' brand evolution while still paying homage to the brand's heritage.

According to Marketing Dive, employees are featured in new advertising, tapping into consumer desire for marketing authenticity.

"Design is one of the most essential tools we have for communicating who we are and what we value, and it plays a vital role in creating a desire for our food and maximizing guests' experience," Rapha Abreu, global head of design at parent company Restaurant Brands International, said in the announcement.