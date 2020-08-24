Prices hold steady at the pump

Consumer

Pandemic leaves America oversupplied puts refinery jobs in jeopardy

CAMARILLO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The pandemic continues to affect prices at the gas pump.

The latest Lundberg Survey shows the average retail price for gallon of regular gas sitting at $2.24.

Diesel fuel remained stable as well at around $2.52.

Analysts say coronavirus is keeping gas prices low. They say people are driving less, and using less fuel. That has the United States oversupplied.

Experts predict price cuts in September, because the majority of students won't go back to class. The gas industry relies heavily on morning school commutes to fuel demand.

The Survey says the gap in gas usage is causing refineries to shut down and layoff staff.