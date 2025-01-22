Skip to Content
Rafi Law Group opens its doors in Yuma

Manoah Tuiasosopo
By
New
today at 7:39 PM
Published 8:00 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A new law group has opened its doors in Yuma.

The Phoenix-based company Rafi Law Group handles personal injury and car accidents.

The law group says it aims to ensure justice and fair compensation for those affected by the negligence of others.

They say their move to Yuma eliminates the need for locals to travel far for representation.

"I really love the city of Yuma. We've been very welcomed here. We feel this is a warm community that appreciates relationships. We look forward to building a long relationship with Yuma and its community," says Afshin "Ash" Afsharimehr, a Supervising Attorney at Rafi Law Group.

The new office is located on 4th Avenue and 11th Street and provides free consultations.

Manoah Tuiasosopo

Manoah Tuiasosopo joined the KYMA team as a videographer in February 2024. If you have story ideas, you can send them to his email at manoah.tuiasosopo@kecytv.com.

