Rafi Law Group opens its doors in Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A new law group has opened its doors in Yuma.

The Phoenix-based company Rafi Law Group handles personal injury and car accidents.

The law group says it aims to ensure justice and fair compensation for those affected by the negligence of others.

They say their move to Yuma eliminates the need for locals to travel far for representation.

"I really love the city of Yuma. We've been very welcomed here. We feel this is a warm community that appreciates relationships. We look forward to building a long relationship with Yuma and its community," says Afshin "Ash" Afsharimehr, a Supervising Attorney at Rafi Law Group.

The new office is located on 4th Avenue and 11th Street and provides free consultations.