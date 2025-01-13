SBDC to host “Tools & Resources” Workshop next month

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Small Business Development Center (SBDC) is hosting a workshop in Feburary.

SBDC says the workshop, titled "Empower Your Business: Tools & Resources for Success in Yuma," is to help attendees unlock their potential with their workshop, and this is in collaboration with Stephanie Bermudez from Startup Unidos.

Attendess, SBDC says, will learn about business model canvases, financial success kits, and a social capital mapping guide.

The workshop is taking place Wednesday, February 12, 2025 at SBDC Center at the Arizona Western College (AWC), located at 1351 S. Redondo Center, from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

They will also host a Spanish version on Thursday, February 13 at the same time, but it will take place at the Yuma County San Luis Library.

Entrepreneurs, startups and "anyone eager to improve their finanical and business strategies" are encouraged to attend, SBDC says.

