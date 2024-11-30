23-hour stock exchange set to launch next year

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A new stock exchange is aiming to offer nearly round-the-clock trading on business days.

The 24X National Exchange is set to debut in the second half of 2025, and while it plans to launch with weekday trading open from 4:00 a.m. 7:00 p.m. Eastern, it plans to expand those hours to 8:00 p.m. Sunday through 7:00 p.m. Friday, with a one-hour pause each day.

Those expanded hours still need approval from the securities and exchange commission.

The arrival of the Connecticut-based platform is part of a broader push toward a wider window of time for stock trading.