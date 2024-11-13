Skip to Content
Amazon releases Best Books of 2024

today at 11:00 AM
(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - With winter fast approaching and people gearing up to stay indoors, Amazon is out with its list for the best books of 2024.

Amazon Books Editorial Director Sarah Gelman discussed this year's selections on CBS Mornings, with "The Boys of Riverside" By Thomas Fuller topping the list.

The book details the true story of a champion football team from a school for the deaf in California.

"It's a true story about an all deaf high school football team and basically their rise from underdog to champion and they really use their deafness not as a deficit, but as a superpower on and off the field," Gelman added.

Other titles in the top five include, "The God of the Woods" By Liz Moore, "James" By Percival Everett, "The Women" By Kristin Hannah and "The Small and the Mighty" By Sharon McMahon.

