First combined Applebee’s-IHOP restaurant opening soon

today at 7:26 AM
(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - Soon, people will be able to get IHOP pancakes and Applebee's riblets at one restaurant.

Dine Brands Global, which owns both restaurants, announced it is opening a combined Applebee's-IHOP in Texas next year.

Renderings show two distint sections: One side has the traditional IHOP interior while the other includes a large bar and TVs usually seen in Applebee's. Both menus will be available throughout the restaurant since they will share a kitchen.

Dine Brands hope this can help grow the restaurants, which both reported falling sales in the third quarter.

The company has already seen success with the dual-branded Applebee's-IHOP in Canada, Latin America and the Middle East.

