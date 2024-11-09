HSOY hosts grand re-opening of its thrift store

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) is hosting the grand re-opening of its thrift store this weekend.

In a press release, the grand re-opening is taking place Saturday from 10:00am to 2:00pm at 136 W 32nd Street.

HSOY says the ceremony marks a new chapter for the store, supporting "HSOY's mission to save and care for Yuma's animals in need."

"After months of hard work, we are thrilled to welcome the community back to our thrift store. This event is more than just a celebration—it's an opportunity for Yuma residents to help make a difference in the lives of animals in need while finding great bargains and enjoying a wonderful day out," said Annette Lagunas, Executive Director for HSOY.

Local vendors, such as The Best Taquito and Sweet Sips Lemonade, is providing food and beverages during the grand re-opening, according to HSOY.

HSOY also says Pupcakes by Donna is participating in the ceremony to serve pet-friendly treats while Shaggy to Chic is providing grooming advice and pet pampering services to those who attend.

To learn more about the event, read the press release below.