Companies requiring employees to return to the office

(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - More companies are requiring employees to return to the workplace instead of working from home.

Amazon recently mandated a five day in-office work week, and other companies are also changing their work from home rules.

A recent survey found about one in five employees say they're ignoring their company's return to office policy.

"Well we know that the companies are very serious about it. That does not mean that people don't have some flexibility here but that needs to begin with a conversation with your manager, not just a choice you make on your own," said Jessi Hempel, Senior Editor-at-Large for LinkedIn.

LinkedIn says these days, only about 20% of job listings are remote or hybrid.