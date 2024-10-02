Local hair salon celebrates 20 years in Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local hair salon celebrated 20 years in Yuma.

The Diva's Hair Salon has added spa treatments in addition to its original services.

The salon has placed in the top three for Yuma's Best Hair Salon in the past three years.

The owner Veronica Rodriguez shares how she was able to reach this huge milestone

"It's hard but you have to be consistent. You have to keep striving every day and staying positive because you will hit ups and downs but at the end of the day there's that reward that you're doing good so it's worth it," she says.

Its new services include acne care, facials, and manicures.

If you're interested in checking it out, the salon is located on South Pacific Avenue and East Palo Verde Street.