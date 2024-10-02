Skip to Content
Business

Local hair salon celebrates 20 years in Yuma

Manoah Tuiasosopo
By
today at 5:33 PM
Published 5:37 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local hair salon celebrated 20 years in Yuma.

The Diva's Hair Salon has added spa treatments in addition to its original services.

The salon has placed in the top three for Yuma's Best Hair Salon in the past three years.

The owner Veronica Rodriguez shares how she was able to reach this huge milestone

"It's hard but you have to be consistent. You have to keep striving every day and staying positive because you will hit ups and downs but at the end of the day there's that reward that you're doing good so it's worth it," she says.

Its new services include acne care, facials, and manicures.

If you're interested in checking it out, the salon is located on South Pacific Avenue and East Palo Verde Street.

Article Topic Follows: Business

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Manoah Tuiasosopo

Manoah Tuiasosopo joined the KYMA team as a videographer in February 2024. If you have story ideas, you can send them to his email at manoah.tuiasosopo@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content