Meet the new face of the Yuma County Chamber of the Commerce

Carrie Zaragoza, Yuma native, has been appointed as the Executive Director of the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Chamber of Commerce welcomes a new Executive Director, Carrie Zaragoza.

Zaragoza has quite a lot of experience working with the local community and wants to expand and share her expertise.

"Starting through education, you know, helping build the community that way, it just kind of was a natural progression as I went from teaching third grade to working then at Northern Arizona University and then Arizona Western College," mentions Zaragoza. "And when I was there, what I was really doing was working for the business community, helping place participants in my program in a business to really help that business to grow and expand and to find good employees that really had good knowledge. And it was just the next official step to start working with the business community on this end."

The mission of the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce is to help Yuma County businesses prosper and grow.

"So if you're a business here in the Yuma County, then you're welcome to join and then what we do is we help you get your brand out there in front of the community, in front of other business owners," explains Zaragoza.

Zaragoza says her role is to make the awareness to the community of what it is they do and to showcase the benefits of joining the organization.

The Yuma County Chamber of Commerce has been connecting Yuma County businesses since 1905.

The chamber is putting on a Community Business Expo Oct. 19 at the Yuma Civic Center from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

"It's a Halloween theme. So they'll be trick-or-treaters there, they'll be a costume contest as well. But it's really that opportunity for businesses to get their brand out there in front of the community," Zaragoza says.

If you would like more information about the benefits Yuma County Chamber of Commerce has to offer, join or get to know more about the new executive director, you can visit their website.