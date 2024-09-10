Skip to Content
Business

Bank of America announces raises to its minimum hourly wage

By ,
today at 8:50 AM
Published 8:58 AM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Bank of America has announced it is once again raising its minimum hourly wage.

Starting in October, full-time employees will earn a minimum of $24 per hour, or almost $50,000 per year.

This is the seventh consecutive year the bank has raised it's minimum wage. Over that span, the starting salary for full-time U.S. employees rose nearly $20,000.

Bank of America also says they aren't done, looking to increase that minimum to $25 per hour by 2025.

The increase applies to all full- and part-time hourly positions in the U.S.

Article Topic Follows: Business

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content