Bank of America announces raises to its minimum hourly wage

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Bank of America has announced it is once again raising its minimum hourly wage.

Starting in October, full-time employees will earn a minimum of $24 per hour, or almost $50,000 per year.

This is the seventh consecutive year the bank has raised it's minimum wage. Over that span, the starting salary for full-time U.S. employees rose nearly $20,000.

Bank of America also says they aren't done, looking to increase that minimum to $25 per hour by 2025.

The increase applies to all full- and part-time hourly positions in the U.S.