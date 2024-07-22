McDonald’s to extend $5 meal, according to a memo

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - McDonald's $5 menu will be around a little longer because the fast food chain says it is driving customers back to its location.

CNBC obtained a memo written by company executives which said its restaurants wanted to extend the promotion beyond the planned four-week promotional window.

According to memo, most stores will extend the promotion through August.

The menu was initially rolled out June 25 and it includes the McChicken, the McDouble, four-piece chicken nuggets along with fries and a drink for $5, or less than what it would cost to buy those items separately.

McDonald's is among the chains trying to boost sagging sales as diners, especially lower-income diners, pass on rising restaurant prices.