Six Flags, Cedar Fair merger to close

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - A merger deal could create one of the largest theme park chains in North America.

Regional theme park giants Six Flags and Cedar Fair finalized an agreement last week.

Together, both companies operate dozens of theme parks, water parks, and resort properties across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The merger is worth an estimated $8 billion.

Once combined, the company is expected to operate under the Six Flags brand.

Cedar Fair's president said the merger will result in new rides and state-of-the-art technologies for parkgoers.

