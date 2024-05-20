Skip to Content
Business

Target to lower its prices on popular and frequently bought items

By ,
today at 1:34 PM
Published 1:38 PM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - If inflation is taking a bite out of your wallet, Target might have the reprieve you're looking for.

The retailer has announced it's slashing prices on more than 5,000 popular and often-purchased items, including grocery staples like paper towels and milk.

Other goods receiving a trim pricing range from meat to fruit to bread.

Many of the reduced-price items will come from Target's two store brands, "Good & Gather" and "Everspring."

Article Topic Follows: Business

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content