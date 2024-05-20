Target to lower its prices on popular and frequently bought items

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - If inflation is taking a bite out of your wallet, Target might have the reprieve you're looking for.

The retailer has announced it's slashing prices on more than 5,000 popular and often-purchased items, including grocery staples like paper towels and milk.

Other goods receiving a trim pricing range from meat to fruit to bread.

Many of the reduced-price items will come from Target's two store brands, "Good & Gather" and "Everspring."