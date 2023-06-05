Entrepreneurs look to shoot for the moon

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - The Arizona Small Business Development Center assists early start ups to learn how to get their businesses off the ground through networking with local business leaders.

SBDC partnered with Moonshot, a non-profit entrepreneurial organization, to hold a "shark tank" event over the weekend at Arizona Western College.

The event was designed for business owners to develop a proper business plan and promote themselves to prospective investors.

"We invited six entrepreneurs from our community in which they attended four two-hour workshops in which we took a deep dive into their pitch stick," said Crystal Mendoza, Director of the Small Business Development Center. "We looked into their financials and preparation for today's event."

Representatives from Moonshot served as the "sharks" along with the AZ Commerce Authority, Community Investment Corporation, the Better Business Bureau and even Yuma mayor Doug Nichols.

Moonshot CEO Scott Hathcock said that he feels rural areas in Arizona, like Yuma, are underrepresented but has the capability for tremendous economic development throughout the state.

"We believe in founders who not only love where they live but wish to raise the community overall by creating jobs," said Hathcock.

Mendoza says the time spent with these young entrepreneurs has left an indelible mark with her team.

"Being an entrepreneur, even though we are facing our fears, we don't have to be alone," said Mendoza. "There's a lot of different resources just like Arizona Western College's SBDC. We're here to help them educate them be able to make their business a success."

The top three pitches were awarded scholarships provided by Moonshot. The overall winner, Anabella DeAnda of Somerton, walked away with $2,000. She says the guidance by SBDC has given her the confidence to move forward with her business.

"The help that you receive from all of the mentors," said DeAnda. "All of the SBDC staff… [they're] amazing. They helps calm you down and prepare you. They helped us a lot in preparing us."