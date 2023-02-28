NPR to cut ten percent of its staff
(CNN/KYMA, KECY) – National Public Radio will lay off about 10% of its workforce next month.
A memo from Chief Executive John Lansing says the network is projecting a $30 million budget shortfall.
He says reducing expenses has helped with about half that, but says it's still not enough.
According to a spokesperson, NPR is eliminating roughly a hundred positions to cover the gap.
The public broadcaster is home to shows like "Morning Edition" and "All Things Considered".
It's the latest media outlet to make cuts amid a dramatic slowdown in advertising.