NPR to cut ten percent of its staff

(CNN/KYMA, KECY) – National Public Radio will lay off about 10% of its workforce next month.

A memo from Chief Executive John Lansing says the network is projecting a $30 million budget shortfall.

He says reducing expenses has helped with about half that, but says it's still not enough.

According to a spokesperson, NPR is eliminating roughly a hundred positions to cover the gap.

The public broadcaster is home to shows like "Morning Edition" and "All Things Considered".

It's the latest media outlet to make cuts amid a dramatic slowdown in advertising.