Skip to Content
Business
By ,
Published 7:12 PM

NPR to cut ten percent of its staff

According to a spokesperson, NPR is eliminating roughly a hundred positions to cover the gap.

(CNN/KYMA, KECY) – National Public Radio will lay off about 10% of its workforce next month.

A memo from Chief Executive John Lansing says the network is projecting a $30 million budget shortfall.

He says reducing expenses has helped with about half that, but says it's still not enough.

According to a spokesperson, NPR is eliminating roughly a hundred positions to cover the gap.

The public broadcaster is home to shows like "Morning Edition" and "All Things Considered".

It's the latest media outlet to make cuts amid a dramatic slowdown in advertising.

Article Topic Follows: Business
Author Profile Photo

Jalen Fong

Jalen joined KYMA in 2022 and is a morning anchor/producer. Send your story ideas to him at: jalen.fong@kecytv.com

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content