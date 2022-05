Meta opens first physical store

BURLINGAME, Calif. (AP) — Facebook parent Meta has opened its first physical store — in Burlingame, California — to showcase its hardware products like virtual and augmented reality goggles and glasses.

The store, which is open to the public as of Monday, is made for people who want to test out products like Ray-Ban Stories, Meta's smart glasses and sunglasses, along with the Portal video calling gadget and Meta Quest 2 virtual reality headsets.

Shoppers still have to order the glasses from Ray-Ban but can buy the other products at the store.