‘Made In Yuma’: New shop offers specialty goods

The Made In Yuma store offers patrons items made or inspired by the City of Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Finding a gift for that special someone can be difficult, especially for those of us that believe that a gift card won't suffice.

A new store is offering patrons unique and in some cases one-of-a-kind products with one thing in common, they were all made or inspired by Yuma.

The Made In Yuma store is located on 1st Avenue and 17th Street (suite #318) and is located on the west end of the shopping center.

Even the shop's logo is telling having a saguaro along with the store's name. And, once inside it's all to wall crafts.

Stephanie Carbajal says that the initial idea was to create a brand of clothing and in turn sell it. But, after meeting vendors at the local farmers' market, they decided to create a place where everyone's work was available.

Carbajal says that they continue to seek out other artists and entrepreneurs who have items either made or inspired by Yuma County.

Now, the store hours range from 4:30 p.m. Monday - Friday and from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on the weekends.