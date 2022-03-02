On Friday, businesses will thank the men and women who keep the economy going

Each year on the first Friday of March the country celebrates National Employee Appreciation Day

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It's the one commodity that can cost as little as free, it's appreciation. In many cases, a pat on the back can go a long way.

But during the pandemic appreciation was in short supply, and according to our employment experts at Goodwill that in turn led to the "Great Resignation"

Employees found themselves devalued and chose to take their time at their present job as a loss. And, with more employees walking out, that left employers in desperate need to fill those spots.

In most cases, employers had to evolve and put more emphasis on their employee's contributions. Therefore, appreciating those who make business possible.

Courtney Nelson the Marketing Director for Goodwill says there are many factors involved with employees deciding to walk out. At the top of the list were employees who felt devalued by their employer.

An employer's lack of interest in its employee's health was also a factor. Many employers who failed to provide employees with personal-protection equipment like masks, sanitizer, and gloves were left with one less worker.

So, come Friday, March 4, companies across the country will be taking a moment to show their workers what they mean to them. For some, it will a celebratory lunch, a small token of appreciation, or for those that learned nothing from the pandemic, they'll go on as business as usual.

Regardless, of what companies decide to do on National Employee Appreciation Day, Goodwill is there for those employees looking to advance in their present company and those looking to be valued.