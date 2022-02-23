BBB has teamed up with GoDaddy to help local businesses

The duos annual accelerator program is accepting applications

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - With the business world evolving before our very eyes, business owners and entrepreneurs need all the help they can get. Hence, the Better Business Bureau's partnership with online-juggernaut Godaddy.

The Main Street Accelerator combines traditional business formulas and introduces the latest trends. The 8-hour course is offered virtually allowing participants to work from home.

John Hessinger, the Community Development Director for the BBB says they strive to help both existing businesses and those looking to start their own.

For more information and to reserve your spot you can visit the BBB's empower website.